Meet Dr. Sidi Ould Tah as newly elected President of the African Development Bank Group





In a gracious message to concede defeat, Zambia’s DR. SAMUEL MUNZELE MAIMBO, WRITES:





I wish to congratulate Dr. Sidi Ould Tah (@sidiouldtah) on his successful election as the President-elect of the African Development Bank Group.





I entered this race driven by love and deep concern for our continent, and offered a vision for Africa’s future.





Today, the Governors have chosen the leader they believe will best deliver the vision of the Africa we want at this pivotal moment.





My profound gratitude goes to all the governments, private sector partners, and young people who supported this campaign.





The work for Africa’s development and prosperity continues, and I remain committed to our shared goal of building a thriving continent.