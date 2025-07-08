Meet John Ackay Blay-Miezah, the man who  scammed over 300 Americans of $250 million

John Ackah Blay-Miezah is a Ghanaian con artist born in 1941, and known as one who orchestrated one of the most audacious scams in history.

How much do you know about him? He is regarded as the pioneer of advance-fee fraud, famously dubbed “the Ultimate Con Man” by 60 Minutes.

He orchestrated one of the 20th century’s most audacious scams, centered around the fictitious “Oman Ghana Trust Fund,”.

Using the Oman Ghana Trust fund as a tool for his move, He claimed it was endowed by Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah, with billions in gold and cash stashed in Swiss banks.

Blay-Miezah posed as the sole beneficiary, convincing investors across North America, Europe, and Asia to fund his efforts to “unlock” the fortune, promising returns of $10 for every $1 invested.

From the 1960s to 1980s, he reportedly swindled over $200 million from victims, including prominent figures like former U.S. Attorney General John Mitchell and Ghanaian officials.

Having moved to the US, He falsely claimed to have studied at the University of Pennsylvania, instead working as a waiter while honing his charm and ability to mimic the elite.

His criminal career began with petty frauds, including posing as a diplomat and using fake degrees, leading to prison stints in the U.S. and Ghana.

In 1974, while jailed in Ghana, he convinced military dictator Ignatius Kutu Acheampong of the trust fund’s existence, securing a diplomatic passport that shielded him from extradition.

He lived lavishly, shuttling between luxury hotels in London, Zurich, and Accra, supported by a web of accomplices and fabricated documents.

Ghana’s economic turmoil and Western stereotypes about corrupt African leaders. He framed his scheme as a Pan-African venture to reclaim looted wealth, endearing him to some Ghanaians and investors.

He died in 1992 under house arrest in Ghana, facing charges for deceiving the government. Even in death, he left confusion, with family members believing he had $15 billion abroad.