Meet Queen Nadia, The Facebook Sensation Who Dropped Bangers Till Her Account Got Banned

Facebook has been one of the most used social media platforms, not just for youngins alone, but also for people who want to build a strong connection with their customers.

Content creators who create for fun and those who do it for the big bag mostly base on Facebook for wider audiences than the other platforms.

One lady who rose to fame on Facebook with her content, Queen Nadia TV, is no more on the platform after her account was flagged for odd behaviour.

Nadia was a beautiful lady to just post bangers in the the form of “free show”.

https://youtu.be/PZHOilr1s-I?si=oUqcLghGAmCFXKcY

She posted one for the start, and after it went Viral, Queen Nadia decided to make it her full-time job to cash out, but unfortunately, she broke some laws the govern the application software.

Most of her followers were “finished men,” always sleeping on her page, waiting for a new collection of bangers every day.

Within a week, her page had lots of traffic with 4.5M followers and 1.8B views and had made about $86,000. The worst happened recently as her account was suspended.

Only a few people sympathize with her after the worst happened, but the majority say she should get a job and stop disgracing her family online for money.