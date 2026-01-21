Meet South Africa’s Balthazar, Ivo Suzee, with Over 200 Women

A self-acclaimed model agent, Ivo Suzee, has duped a substantial number of well-endowed South African women by claiming the audition them for a nonexistent modelling agency.

Ivo Suzee poses as a middleman between the beautiful ladies in South Africa who send him messages and the non-existent Modelling Agency he works for.

When these ladies send him a message to book an appointment to show their modelling capabilities.

They are informed to come alone with their luggage for a private audition.

Most ladies are eager to be famous, so they usually don’t care about taking the risk of meeting a stranger in a coded location.

On their arrival, Ivo starts on a very low tempo by asking their likes and dislikes, if they want to be famous, and how they want the fame come, a celebrity they would like to dine with, and a hunch of how they would exit earth.

After the questionnaire, the latter part of their brief meeting leads to these victims wearing their lingerie to show their modeling skills.

In all this, there’s a camera that records every interaction during these sessions

The zeal in the women Ivo has engaged with gives him the confidence to give them an offer they cannot refuse.

Suzee tells them bribe him not in cash but in kind to skip the long queue of review by his international partners.

Most women have fallen victim, and he keeps getting new people every day because they all want to be famous.