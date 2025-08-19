Meet the condom that changes color when exposed to STDs.



Would you use one?



In a striking example of teenage innovation meeting public health, three British students aged just 13 and 14 have developed a concept for a condom that could change color upon detecting sexually transmitted infections (STIs).





The idea, which won first place at the U.K.’s TeenTech Awards, involves embedding the condom with antibodies that react to specific STIs.





Depending on the infection present, the condom would glow in different colors. For example: green for chlamydia, yellow for herpes, purple for HPV, and blue for syphilis.





While still theoretical and facing practical hurdles (such as distinguishing between infections in one or both partners and how to handle multiple simultaneous infections) the concept has generated buzz in both the tech and health sectors.





Condom manufacturers have reportedly shown early interest. Despite its limitations, the proposal reflects a growing awareness among youth about sexual health and the need for innovative tools that promote safer sex practices.





source

Dodds, Eric. “Condoms That Change Color In Contact with STD Win Tech Award.” TIME, 25 June 2015.