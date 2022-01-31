MEET ZAMBIAN LADY WHO KEEPS OVER 7500 CHICKEN MWANSA BWALYA SHARES HER INSPIRATION ON HOW SHE HAS MADE IT IN FARMING

Mwansa “Lately my days have started as early as 01:00 am and have ended at 01:00am -Am working 24/7 basically .These days have been hectic, stressful, tiring , I cry , my temper is up, I get easily agitated, I get easily irritated , I get mad and even want to give up.

-The road is terrible .

-The bridge is broken. (Of course the relevant authorities know but do nothing about it for almost 2 years now)

-I have customers calling me as early as 04:00 am and as late as 23:00pm .

-We are receiving chicks as early as 01:30am and dispatching birds as early as 06:00 am.

-I get to the farm as early as 02:00 am and leave as early as 06:00.

With 7500 birds in total -different stages these being; Pullets , Point of Lay , Layers and Ex-layers .

1.) Great things in business can never be done by one person, it takes a team.

2.) I cannot afford to put my phone on silent or have my phone off it’s always in my hand -one missed call could be a missed business opportunity .

3.) Sleep is a luxury I just cannot afford now.

4.)It gets even harder when you are trying to expand because you have less time for meaningless conversations, socialize, go out and what not.

Consistency, Tenacity , Resilience and long hours of hard work are inevitable in the life of an entrepreneur . Always be on high alert with what’s going on in your area of expertise so that when an opportunity knocks you grab it with both hands ! If opportunity isn’t knocking? Create it yourself , See loopholes in different markets and be an opportunist! No one owes you anything so boss up and make it happen.

But through all this make sure you have a strong support system , stay close to people who make you feel like sunshine , those that will pick you up when you are breaking down and say it’s going to be alright .

you too can achieve your dream