Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Tory Lanez As A ‘Demon’

Megan Thee Stallion has slammed Tory Lanez after his legal team renewed their claims that he was not responsible for shooting her in 2020.

Lanez was convicted of shooting the Houston Hottie in 2023 but has repeatedly protested his innocence and sought to get his conviction overturned to little success.

In a new post on TikTok, Megan aimed a number of remarks at Lanez for continuing the pursue the case.

She said: “At what point are yall gonna stop making me have to re live being shot BY TORY !? At what point are Tory and yall FANS gonna stop lying ? Like how much is the check to keep harassing me? Why is this happening EVERY DAY?”

“One min him/ yall said I was never shot now yall letting him play in yall face AGAIN and say I was shot but it wasn’t him oh okay… ?!” Megan continued. “I’m sick of this shit LEAVE ME TF ALONE!!!! HE AINT DARE GET ON THAT STAND AND DENY HE SHOT ME AND THAT WAS HIS CHOICE BECAUSE HE KNOWS HE DID THAT SHIT! IDGAF ABT A BLOG OR A BOT!!! WHY IN TF WOULD ME … MEGAN THEE STALLION HAVE TO LIE ON THIS MF ABT SHOOTING ME!”

Megan Thee Stallion asserts Tory Lanez is guilty of shooting her in new post.

Several artists have shared a petition to pardon Tory, including Drake, Ye, Ty Dolla Sign, Amber Rose, Trippie Redd, Kodak Black, Popcaan, Joyner Lucas & A Boogie wit da Hoodie. pic.twitter.com/A6Nyw1VYqF

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 20, 2025

The “Hiss” rapper also shut down Lanez’s claims of new evidence: “FACTS ARE FACTS, he did it, it was PROVEN IN COURT fuck the hate campaign on the internet TORY YOU SHOT ME !! Ain’t no new fucking evidence yall been saying the same shit for years.”



She concluded by calling the Canadian rapper a “fucking demon”.