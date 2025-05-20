Megan Thee Stallion Urges “Demon” Tory Lanez To Leave Her Alone

Megan Thee Stallion has been in the news thanks to the re-hashing of the Tory Lanez shooting, and she is not happy about it.

Back in 2020, Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot while attending a party at Kylie Jenner’s home. Subsequently, Tory Lanez was arrested and charged, years before he was eventually convicted.

However, the artist is now trying to place the blame on Meg’s friend Kelsey Harris. Although this alleged new “evidence” has yet to be filed to the courts, some fans are now harassing Meg.

On Monday night, Meg took to Tiktok where she sent a clear message to Tory Lanez and all of his supporters.

“At what point are yall gonna stop making me have to re live being shot BY TORY !? At what point are Tory and yall FANS gonna stop lying ? Like how much is the check to keep harassing me? Why is this happening EVERY DAY?” Meg wrote. “One min him/ yall said I was never shot now yall letting him play in yall face AGAIN and say I was shot but it wasn’t him oh okay… ?!

“I’m sick of this shit LEAVE ME TF ALONE!!!! HE AINT DARE GET ON THAT STAND AND DENY HE SHOT ME AND THAT WAS HIS CHOICE BECAUSE HE KNOWS HE DID THAT SHIT! IDGAF ABT A BLOG OR A BOT!!! WHY IN TF WOULD ME … MEGAN THEE STALLION HAVE TO LIE ON THIS MF ABT SHOOTING ME! FACTS ARE FACTS, he did it, it was PROVEN IN COURT fuck the hate campaign on the internet TORY YOU SHOT ME !! Ain’t no new fucking evidence yall been saying the same shit for years.”

Eventually, Meg told Tory to just leave her alone completely and went so far as to call him a “demon.” Needless to say, Meg is sick and tired of all of this and it is understandable why.

Ever since the shooting five years ago, there have been endless conspiracy theories about what happened. Some fans have invoked Roc Nation, while others claim that Meg is a liar. However, the courts would say otherwise.

Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10 year prison sentence and will be eligible for parole in 2029. After a prison stabbing last week, there have been increased efforts to get him home early.

However, it does not appear as though these efforts have gone anywhere.