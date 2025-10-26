Meghan Markle has placed top on the “most disliked celebrity” 2025 ranking, amassing 48,000 votes.

The list, compiled by Ranker.com places celebrities at a position depending on where their viewers have put them.

Meghan came in at number one, while Prince Harry ranked as the third most disliked celebrity.

The couple have been at the centre of controversy ever since their departure from the UK in what was dubbed at the time as ” Megxit.”

Meghan and Harry’s high ranking on the list has generated widespread discussion, with people voicing their opinions.

One user took to X, formally Twitter, writing: “Meghan Markle is deemed the most disliked celebrity of the year AGAIN”.

While another said: “And people said she’d never be successful at anything! Congratulations Megs, we have faith that you’ll continue to do well in this category.”

Meghan and Harry took places one and three on the list, while Sean “Diddy” Combs took the second spot on the list of most disliked celebrities.

The disgraced celebrity, known as P Diddy was sentenced to over four years in prison earlier this month after being convicted on prostitution-related charges involving his two ex girlfriends.

Other well-known figures on the list included Oprah Winfrey at number four, Jada Pinkett Smith at number five and Ellen DeGeneres at number six.

Chrissy Teigen, Amber Heard, Billy Cosby and Kris Jenner also featured, all landing within the top 10.