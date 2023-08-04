“Meghan Markle manipulated Prince Harry which led to feud with David and Victoria Beckham” – Ex-friend says

A former friend of Meghan Markle has come out to throw more accusations towards the former UK Royal.

Lizzie Cundy, a British TV presenter who was once pals with the Duchess of Sussex made the claim in an interview with The Mirror on Wednesday, August 2 amid reports that Markle and Prince Harry have now fallen out with David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham.

Cundy alleges that Markle may have “manipulated” Harry into believing the Beckhams were leaking stories about them to the press, declaring: “At this rate, they’ll have no friends at all!”.

Cundy claims that the “Suits” star was so starstruck when she met former Spice Girls star, Victoria Beckham in 2013 that she “squealed” when she set eyes on her.

Cundy, 55, and Markle, 41, were both guests at the Global Gift Gala in 2013 when they spotted Victoria, 49, in attendance.

“I’ve never seen anyone squeal quite like it,” Cundy claimed of Markle’s audible reaction to seeing the Spice Girl in the flesh. “Meghan was so thrilled with excitement to see Victoria Beckham. She went ‘Oh my God, that’s Victoria Beckham!’”

“It was crazy,” Cundy continued, recalling the red carpet reaction. “I thought ‘You’ve got to calm down and be cool.’”

She added that Markle and Victoria spoke at the event, and that the “Suits” star lit up “like a Christmas tree” during the exchange.

Markle eventually went on to forge a friendship with Victoria and her husband, David, after she started dating Prince Harry in 2016. Markle and Harry became close pals with the Beckhams, who were even invited to their 2018 wedding.

Cundy also claims she was “ghosted” by Markle after Harry came onto the scene.

Now, there are reports that the two power couples have fallen out, with Markle and Harry reportedly accusing the Beckhams of leaking stories to the press.

A source told The Daily Mail that David Beckham is “absolutely bloody furious” after accusations supposedly flew during a tense phone call between the couples.

“Any making up now is so unlikely,” the insider claimed.

“I was the one who knew Meghan before Harry and I saw the reaction to Victoria. She was a proper big fan, she let that show – Victoria doesn’t need to leak stories, she doesn’t need to do that,” Cundy stated.

“I think Victoria and David have slowly tiptoed away like the other friends, many friends who went to the wedding have tiptoed away from Meghan,” Cundy claimed. “These are real big family people, there’s no way Victoria would’ve leaked stories.”