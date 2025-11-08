Meghan Markle returns to acting after saying she was ‘done’ following Prince Harry marriage

Following an over 7-year hiatus, Meghan Markle has returned to acting after she initially said she was “done” with that aspect of her career in the wake of her marriage to Prince Harry.

Per PEOPLE, the Duchess of Sussex was seen on set in Pasadena, California, for the upcoming movie, Close Personal Friends.

“Meghan was on the set today,” an insider told the news outlet. “She has a small part. She seemed very relaxed and happy. She introduced herself to everyone and was very sweet and down-to-earth.”

Close Personal Friends, a comedy film, will reportedly see the 44-year-old royal playing herself. The movie centers around a couple who travel to Santa Barbara and become friends with a famous couple. The likes of Brie Larson, Lily Collins, Jack Quaid and Henry Golding also star in the movie.

Meghan and Prince Harry tied the knot in 2018, and they share a 6-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter. The royal couple ultimately relocated to the United States after they stepped back as “senior” members of the British Royal Family. Meghan hasn’t featured in a movie project since they got married.

“This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves. She has been swamped with offers, but this one felt right,” a studio source told The Sun.

Meghan made a name for herself in the popular legal drama series, Suits. The 44-year-old, who played Rachel Zane, opted not to return for the eighth season. That was before their royal wedding.

“I don’t see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change,” she told BBC‘s Mishal Husain in their engagement interview.

“It’s a new chapter. Right. And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on my show for seven years. So we’re very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series,” she added. “For me, once we hit the 100-episode marker, I thought, you know what? I have ticked this box, and I feel really proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to, as you said, work as a team with [Harry].”

“I think what’s been really exciting as we talk about the transition out of my career and into my role is the causes that are really important to me that I can focus even more energy on,” she continued. “Very early out of the gate, I think you realize you have access or a voice that people are willing to listen and with that comes a lot of responsibility, which I take seriously.”

During a 2022 interview with Variety, Meghan also said she was “done” with acting when she was asked if she would look into returning to the profession.

“I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not,” she said at the time.