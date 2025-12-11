Meghan Markle sends letter to her estranged father he was hospitalized for a leg amputation

Meghan Markle has finally succeeded in getting a letter across to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, after he was hospitalized for a leg amputation.

Meghan’s rep confirmed to Page Six Wednesday, Dec. 10, that she had gotten in touch with Thomas after he claimed to the Daily Mail that he hadn’t heard anything from the Duchess of Sussex.

“Given that a Daily Mail reporter has remained at her father’s bedside throughout, broadcasting each interaction and breaching clear ethical boundaries, it has been exceedingly difficult for the Duchess to contact her father privately, despite her efforts over the past several days,” Meghan’s spokesperson said in a fiery statement.

The rep added, “With the support of reliable and trusted contacts, her correspondence is now safely in his hands.”

The update came after sources claimed that Meghan, 44, was unable to reach her dad, 81, after he underwent the medical procedure at a Philippines hospital last week.

“There’s been progress, but she hasn’t made contact [yet],” an insider told The Times UK, adding, “It’s hoped and expected that there will be some form of communication in the next 24 hours.”

Page Six confirmed last week that Meghan had been calling local hospitals in an attempt to contact her father, a retired lighting director.

“I can confirm she has reached out to her father,” her rep said in a statement on Dec. 5.

Meghan’s estranged sister, Samantha Markle, claimed in several posts on X that the former actress had not made any contact with their dad.

Their father expressed confusion over the reports of Meghan’s attempt to make contact, claiming to the Daily Mail that he has never changed his phone number and she could easily reach him.

He also shared his desire to reconcile with Meghan, saying that he doesn’t want to “di£ estranged.”

“I’ve always said I am open to reconciling with my daughter. I have never stopped loving her,” he told the Daily Mail. “I want to meet my grandkids. It might be nice to meet her husband, too.”

According to reports, Markle lost his phone number and tried to reach him via his email, but to no avail.

Thomas’ son, Thomas Markle Jr., confirmed last week that the photography expert had his left leg amputated below the knee after a blood clot caused his foot to become discolored.

“My dad is being very brave. His foot turned blue and then black. It happened very quickly,” Tom Jr., told the Daily Mail on Dec. 5.