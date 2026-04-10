Melania Trump just walked into the White House briefing room to deny she ever knew Jeffrey Epstein, and nobody, not even her own staff, knew it was coming





Several of her own aides gathered to watch the statement in the Grand Foyer, and didn’t know what she was going to say beforehand.





Fox News’s senior White House correspondent said she’d “called every contact in my phone, including the president,” and still couldn’t explain it. Trump told a reporter he didn’t “know anything about” his wife’s statement before she appeared on camera, then a White House spokesperson said he did know, then walked that back too.





So which is it?



The timing is not random. Trump fired AG Pam Bondi on April 2nd, the same day she was set to testify about DOJ compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.





The DOJ then told the House Oversight Committee that her subpoena was essentially moot because she’d been fired. Of the more than 6 million pages of Epstein files, DOJ released only around 3 million, withholding roughly half.





The White House has been trying to bury Epstein. Now suddenly Melania wants a congressional hearing?.





Survivors of Epstein’s crimes said her call for hearings was “a deflection of responsibility, not justice,” pointing out that the Trump administration still hasn’t fully complied with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.





Melania’s “Love, Melania” email to Ghislaine Maxwell in 2002, already released by the DOJ, called an Epstein profile in New York magazine a “Nice story.” That profile featured Donald Trump praising his close friend Epstein for liking “beautiful women… many of them on the younger side.”



They want you to move on. That’s exactly why you shouldn’t.