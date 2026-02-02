Melania Trump’s documentary earns $7 million in opening weekend

Melania Trump is making serious noise at the box office. The First Lady’s big-budget documentary, Melania, pulled in $7.04 million during its opening weekend, far exceeding expectations and marking the largest opening for a non-fiction film in the past decade, according to industry figures.

The debut surpassed the previous record holder, 2023’s After Death, which opened to $5 million. The performance was seen as a major surprise, as pre-release projections had estimated an opening between $3 million and $5 million, with some analysts predicting an even lower turnout.

The film premiered on Thursday, January 29, at the newly rebranded Kennedy Center, ahead of its global theatrical release on Friday, January 30. It is backed by a reported $40 million deal with Amazon MGM Studios and supported by a $35 million marketing campaign.

The documentary offers selective glimpses into Melania Trump’s life in the weeks leading up to Donald Trump’s second inauguration in January 2025.

The film also marks the return of director Brett Ratner to the big screen after years away from filmmaking following multiple s3xual misconduct allegations raised during the #MeToo movement. No criminal charges were filed against him.