WE WERE FASTING FOR THE PAST 40 YEARS, YOUR MAJESTY







MBABANE: Members of the public have expressed anger over the 40-day fasting announced by King Mswati III.





The King said the fasting would mark a significant moment of spiritual renewal after his 40 years on the throne. He is also expected to spend millions celebrating his Ruby Jubilee together with his 58th birthday on 24 April 2026.





Reacting to the King’s announcement, some social media users took to various platforms to express their opinions.



“Tsine asidli lutfo, sahlala sikufasting ngesimo semphilo,” said one social media user.





Eswatini, a tiny Southern African nation, has about 70% of its population living below the poverty line. Citizens in rural areas sometimes survive on rice donations from Taiwan.

Eswatini is the only African nation that recognises Taiwan as an independent state, contrary to the One China Policy and United Nations Resolution 2758 of 1971, which recognises the People’s Republic of China as the only legitimate representative of China at the UN.