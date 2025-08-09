Mere Notice of Appeal Suspends Court Judgement or Court Orders-Act No. 10 of Superior Courts Act of  2013- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Mere Notice of Appeal Suspends Court Judgement or Court Orders-Act No. 10 of Superior Courts Act of 2013





Suspension of decision pending appeal



18. (1) Subject to subsections (2) and (3), and unless the court under exceptional

circumstances orders otherwise, the operation and execution of a decision which is the subject of an application for leave to appeal or of an appeal, is suspended pending the 20 decision of the application or appeal.

(2) Subject to subsection (3),





(5) For the purposes of subsections (1) and

(2), a decision becomes the subject of an

application for leave to appeal or of an appeal, as soon as an application for leave to appeal or a notice of appeal is lodged with the registrar in terms of the rules.