Merz says US won’t deploy Tomahawk missiles in Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the United States will not station Tomahawk cruise missiles in Germany for the time being, citing limited availability rather than political differences.

“The Americans don’t have enough for themselves right now,” he told ARD public broadcaster.

The missiles, promised under former US President Joe Biden in 2024, were intended to bolster Germany’s deterrence until Europe develops its own capabilities.

He rejected suggestions that the developments were tied to his recent criticism of Donald Trump over the Iran war, including remarks that Tehran had “humiliated” Washington in negotiations.