MESSAGE TO SDA CHURCH ABOUT MY DAD J MOYO AND HOW YOU’VE TREATED HIM



As a member of the SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH ( SDA) baptized on 29th April, 2006, I wish to air my disappoinment with us as a church on how you have treated my dad JOSEPH MOYO you his fellow brothers and sisters

My dad has been sick for over 12 years now. But you his fellow community HAVE NEGLECTED HIM. YOU WERE ONLY THERE WHEN HE HAD SO MUCH TO GIVE YOU





When my dad was okay many churches in Livingstone flocked to our home seeking donations or contributions towards building churches and other needs





During times of camp meetings he gave food to different churches in Livingstone



He donated food to all churches for distribution under community services



When churches identified vulnerable church members, they brought them to my dad to help them including widows and orphans





I grew seeing all this through out.



Different pastors frequented our house and dads office all because he had something. But where are you today? Why don’t you frequent to pray for him?





BUT TODAY BECAUSE MY DAD IS SICK, POOR AND VULNERABLE YOU ALL HAVE FLED LEAVING HIM LONELY, SICK , VULNERABLE AND SUICIDAL





Some churches like Libuyu SDA, he was there from foundation to roof level, Linda SDA he was there to source funds for roofing, Dambwa North SDA he was there to donate each time a request came. All SDA churches in Livingstone and within southern province my dad gave without limits to help. He gave money and aided in various forms





I accompanied my dad as he drove to various churches on different Sabbaths when he was invited by different SDA churches as guest of honor invitee during building promotions because they knew he had something to give



But today because my dad has nothing to give you, you have fled. You only befriended dad because of what he had not out of genuine brotherly love





Our home was flooded by people from all churches. But where are you today?



You only used my dad as a river to fish from. Now him as your river he has no fish anymore and you have moved to other rivers with fish for you. Is that the christian Spirit? Of the community of believers?





WHY DON’T YOU FREQUENT OUR HOUSE ANYMORE? WHY DON’T YOU COME TO GIVE HOPE TO YOUR BROTHER AND TO US AS A FAMILY?



I am reminded by what my dad told me about Mr Anderson Kambela mazoka the late former president of UPND. When Mr mazoka was going through problems such as political persecution and other problems, the SDA church members fled from him. He later mentioned that as the reason he joined the Catholic church because they were the only ones there for him





Secondly when president HH was going through problems as an opposition leader, our church was mute and only became proud to associate with him when he won the presidency



Is this who we are? People run away from those with problems and run to those who don’t have problems. Is that the spirit of Christ?





We don’t go to church for our fellow human beings, we go to worship our creator. But it is expected that in our difficult times, the church members will become Christ’s hands of help, hope and healing.





HELPING IS NOT ABOUT MONEY. IT IS ABOUT LOVE AND CARE. GENUINE LOVE IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN MONEY



The SDA church members across the board have seen my dad through the media appealing for help in his difficult times. But have never reached out to him because he has no fish in his river to give them. What a shame!





Those SDA churches with their members who frequented our home don’t frequent anymore. THEY STOPPED.



Some when they accidentally meet me taking my dad to doctors appointment or meet at other places they simply say “YOUR DAD IS IN OUR PRAYERS”. There is a place for prayers. But prayers alone without practical religion has no value





God didn’t pray for us on earth. He sent Jesus to die for us( Emmanuel). God with us



My dad has lost hope. My dad is suicidal. My dad has missed important medical appointment to undergo procedures in the USA. But his so called brothers and sisters are there. Those whom he was therefore are not there for him





As a baptised member of the SDA church. I pray that begin to love people with genuine love. Let us not love people for being God’s children even when they have nothing to give us back just like Christ loved the church and gave his life for it



I call on fellow SDA church members to stop simply saying Tulabayeya mumipailo ( we remember in our prayers) but to be there for others everywhere





LOVE IS NOT ABOUT MONEY. IT IS ABOUT BEING THERE FOR OTHERS



MY DAD HAS LOST ALL THE WILL TO LIVE. HE IS TOO SICK AND SUICIDAL l. I CAN’T WAIT FOR HIM TO DIE FOR ME TO EXPRESS MY PAIN OVER WHAT HE IS GOING THROUGH





My heart is broken to see church members who love people only for what they can get out of them. It’s a shame what my dad has been and still going through



IF MY DAD DIES, SOME OF YOU WILL ATTEND HIS FUNERAL. EULOGIZE HIM AND GIVE FLOURY WORDS. BUT OF WHAT VALUE WILL THAT BE?





SOME OF YOU WILL POST ON FACE BOOK CRYING IMOJI’S AND SAY CONDOLENCES? OF WHAT VALUE?



SOME OF TALK ABOUT DAD SAYING HE HAD LOTS OF MONEY WHERE DID GO?

ANSWER: HE HELPED MANY OF YOU

HE HELPED THOUSANDS OF VULNERABLE PEOPLE. HE BUILT HOMES FOR THE POOR

HE EDUCATED THE VULNERABLE

DAD LIVED FOR OTHERS NOT HIMSELF





Though I don’t get to church frequently because of my dad’s health, I remain a member of Hillcrest SDA church in Livingstone



I remain faithful to God’s church and our Faith not in humanity, but in our lord Jesus Christ



My dad and I wish to thank one pastor kashweka of choma for his constant calls, love and care. God bless him





My dad is dying having lived for others. Never selfish but gave his all for the cause of the vulnerable. My dad evacuated the sick. He brought doctors in Zambia to help vulnerable patients. He provided nutrition to thousands of TB and HIV/ AIDS patients. That is my dad



MY DAD IS DYING A PAINFUL AND SAD DEATH. PART 2 I WILL ADDRESS YOU FELLOW SDA MEMBERS AT MY DAD’S FUNERAL WHEN YOU COME TO”MOURN HIM'” . THEN I WILL SAY MORE





I am a broken hearted daughter (Mara moyo



Some people think keeping the Sabbath is enough. No, no my brothers and sisters it’s not enough. Christ met people’s needs. Gave hope to them. He ministered to their spiritual needs as well as physical. In my dad’s life I learnt that Christianity is practically not theoretical



