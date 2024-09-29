Methodical Disintegration: A Reflection on Justice and Governance- Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya

Methodical Disintegration: A Reflection on Justice and Governance

By: Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya

METHODICAL

———————-

I liked and still do madam Siyuni. That good and ethical former DPP. Keep well madam, wherever you are.

I thought she was unfairly treated. I still think so.

It was just one person.

Her unfair removal affected only her and her family.

So it looked like it did not matter to many of us – hardly did most of us realize that her removal was in the grand scheme of the overall methodically conceived idea.

Well – she is now history! Her story is fading in most of our memories. Uuh!

Justice Sunday Nkonde followed.

Would this methodical scheme end with Sunday? Of course no!

Justice Joshua Banda would follow in that row methodically. And he unfairly went – then followed Justice Alfred Kopa Muma.

I remember thinking hard and long about the removal these judges. And I prayed for them all.

If these people aren’t your relatives, you’d be tempted to just ignore their removal and move on. But if you ‘mind your fathers country’, you’d consider taking time to give your thoughts.

And you know it also followed that an almost retired judge in Justice Katanekwa would also unceremoniously but methodically follow in that same way.

I am sorry to them all.

With the same sense of sorrow, I think about them.

They say that time happens.

Well, they are all gone. Some of them probably still think about their methodical removal. Some may have well moved on.

Facts have remained though.

But most importantly truth cannot be changed. Sadly for some, even the best spinners of fact and truthfully ; those who specialize in diverting peoples attention to non issues cannot change truth.

You see, even among extremely bad people, there may still exist some with a remnant of conscience. This comes to bear at the crunch time.

Then boomp! Three Constitutional Court Judges suspended from office – on their way home. To join their friends.

It is no longer the case of those affected alone. It has now become a case for each one’s fathers country.

I hear there is a stay! similar to the one keeping seven Members of Parliament in the house. We have now become a country of STAYS. And I say seven MPs because two of them were convicted.

I am not sure whether many people know that the convictions of those two colleagues by a magistrate court were based on evidence which was assessed by the high court on their election petitions and the high court found those allegations as baseless.

While the judiciary is being ransacked, the legislature is also being torn apart.

Methodical!

Acrobatical!

Do you remember Joseph Malanji? What about Bowman Lusamba?

I hope you recall how they lost their seats in the peoples assembly.

Those were just two. So in the minds of some, it didn’t matter much.

Now add Nickson Chilangwa and Ronald Chitotela. Do you know what may happen to Munir Zulu? What about Moureen Mabonga?

You may now end up with six MPs. Maybe not a big deal, it may just be six isn’t it?

Oh! No there is still the seven who are hanging on a stay. Should that methodical scheme come to bear, then you’d have thirteen.

And it could easily become fourteen – please pray for Emmanuel Jay Banda.

I know that in the Executive wing of state, it’s countless numbers which are at that once famous but now grossly infamous holding position at cabinet office.

A transit office has become so permanent for many. More permanent than the Permanent Secretary’s office in many cases.

If you add those fired and those retired in the so called national interest. And I hope it’s not sectarian, you’d be blown away. Sadly you ain’t seen nothing yet.

Any way –

Looking back and looking ahead, I see God firmly enthroned.

And I say to you my friend – all other ground is sinking sand.

URestoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK28.09.2024