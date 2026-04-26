KABESHA NEVER SAID HH WOULD STEP ASIDE – HERE IS THE LEGAL TRUTH ABOUT LUNGU’S BODY AND THE INQUEST





Fellow Zambians,

As a concerned citizen, I often wonder why it has become so easy for misinformation and outright falsehoods to spread so quickly in our public discourse. Following the Attorney General’s address yesterday, certain sections of social media and online platforms began circulating a false narrative claiming that Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha stated that President Hakainde Hichilema would stay away from the funeral of former President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





That statement was never made, full stop. Anyone can listen to the recording repeatedly and confirm this for themselves.

Those spreading this claim must be challenged: where exactly was it said? We must learn to listen carefully and verify facts before sharing information. Lies may travel fast, but the truth always catches up.





What Senior Counsel Mulilo Kabesha SC actually stated is very clear and firmly grounded in law. At no point was the Government of Zambia in custody of the late former President’s body. The remains were under the authority of the South African Police Service due to an ongoing inquest. An inquest is a formal legal process conducted to determine the cause of death (autopsy) . This was not a political process, nor was it controlled or influenced by the Zambian government. It was a lawful procedure under South African jurisdiction, triggered by serious allegations that required proper legal examination.





As Zambians, we must respect the rule of law, whether it is applied at home or in another sovereign country.

Mr Kabesha further clarified an important fact that many are deliberately ignoring. When the legal process reached a stage where the body could have been released to the Zambian government, the family of the late President Lungu approached the South African High Court and obtained an order directing that the remains be released to them instead. This means the entire matter was handled through judicial processes, not political interference or executive decisions.





So where do these claims come from, that the government stole, hid, or controlled the body? We must firmly reject attempts to turn a legal process into political propaganda. Zambians should not allow themselves to be used as instruments of confusion.





On the issue of burial, the Constitution of Zambia places a clear duty on the President of the Republic of Zambia. President Hakainde Hichilema does not act out of personal preference in this matter, he is bound by constitutional obligation. He swore to defend and uphold the Constitution of Zambia.

The late Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu was not an ordinary citizen. He served as Head of State, Head of Government, and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Force. These are the highest offices in the Republic of Zambia. By law and tradition, he is entitled to a dignified state funeral with full honours, just like his predecessors. This is not a matter of politics, it is a matter of constitutional duty and national respect.

We must therefore ask ourselves, why is there such a strong effort by some to portray President Hichilema, Mulilo Kabesha, and others as villains in this matter? Why twist facts during such a sensitive national moment? Zambians are a wise people, capable of distinguishing truth from propaganda. The facts remain clear, and they will not change.





As a lawyer, concerned citizen,good governance activist, and author, I cannot remain silent while misinformation spreads unchecked. I will continue to contribute to correcting the record wherever falsehoods appear. Let us love Zambia. Let us speak the truth. And let us stand firmly for what is right. In the end, truth strengthens a nation, lies only divide it.



By Tobbius C. Hamunkoyo – LLB.