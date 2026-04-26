PF Sinda MP  Masautso “Kazungula” Tembo  defects to UPND

Now, “Kazungula” Tembo defects to UPND



Masautso “Kazungula” Tembo, Sinda Patriotic Front MP and one of the top loyalists of former president Edgar Lungu when he was alive has crossed over to UPND ahead of dissolution of Parliament next month.





Tembo is regarded as one of the most influential politicians in Eastern Province.



Tembo defected to the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) during a public meeting addressed by Eastern Province UPND Chairperson Peter Phiri at Chisichi Village yesterday.





Tembo said his decision was motivated by the developmental policies initiated by President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration, noting that Sinda, like many other areas, has recorded massive development over the past four years.





Other defectors include Nyamasonkho Ward Councillor Abel Zulu and Constituency chairperson Simon Mwale.