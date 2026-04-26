Second food scandal hits U.S. carrier as leaked images spark backlash



Images circulating online show limited food portions served to crew aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), marking the second complaint in recent weeks.





Sailors reportedly raised concerns that meals are insufficient for the intense workload, questioning whether basic nutritional needs are being met.





The carrier has been deployed in the Arabian Sea since early 2026, supporting high-tension operations including Operation “Epic Fury.”





Despite the images, the Pentagon has denied any shortage, stating that food services remain within standards and describing the changes as “routine menu adjustments.”





The issue is fueling criticism online, with questions raised over resource management and crew welfare aboard one of the world’s most advanced warships.