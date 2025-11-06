Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum allegedly gr0ped by man

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was gr0ped by a man while greeting supporters in Mexico City, but she maintained her composure and handled the situation calmly.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in the city’s downtown district as Sheinbaum interacted with citizens in broad daylight. A video captured by a bystander shows the man approaching the president from behind, placing his hands on her waist, and attempting to kiss her.

With a polite but firm response, Sheinbaum quickly turned toward the man, pushed his hand away, and told him not to worry before resuming her conversation with other supporters. Her composed reaction drew widespread praise on social media, where the clip has since gone viral.

According to the Associated Press, the man appeared to be intoxicated. Notably, Sheinbaum’s security detail was not visible in the footage, prompting discussions online about the level of protection afforded to her during public appearances.

Sheinbaum, who made history in 2024 as Mexico’s first female president, is known for her approachable leadership style, often stepping into crowds to greet citizens, take selfies, and engage directly with supporters.