Mexican tourist town erupts into war as cartel fights government



A major security crisis has unfolded in the resort city of Puerto Vallarta after Mexican forces carried out a military raid in the state of Jalisco targeting the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).





Authorities say cartel boss Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes was killed during the operation. The CJNG…considered one of Mexico’s most powerful and heavily armed drug organizations…allegedly responded with coordinated violence across the area.





Armed gunmen reportedly blocked roads, set vehicles on fire and clashed with security forces, while residents and foreign visitors were urged to remain indoors. The U.S. State Department advised tourists in the region to shelter in place after reports that some travelers were temporarily trapped in hotels and nearby neighborhoods.





Mexican defense officials stated the military came under attack during the raid and returned fire, killing several cartel members. The violence highlights the scale of the confrontation between the Mexican state and organized crime groups that control key trafficking routes along the Pacific coast.





Puerto Vallarta is normally one of Mexico’s busiest international holiday destinations, making the clashes particularly alarming for both locals and the tourism industry.