MEXICANS DISPLACED BY CARTEL VIOLENCE IN GUERRERO BEG TRUMP FOR HELP: “DONALD TRUMP, HELP US… SEND HELICOPTERS TO SAVE US”





Displaced indigenous people in Guerrero, Mexico, are directly pleading with President Trump for U.S. intervention as cartel violence forces them from their homes.





“We want support from the United States government because President Claudia Sheinbaum doesn’t listen to us,” one woman said. “She does not send any kind of help. Right now we are refugees, all indigenous peoples. The president is ignoring us.”





They described the escalating attacks: “They are getting close. They are burning homes. Criminals attack us. They come close and burn our houses.”





The group begged specifically for Trump’s help: “Donald Trump, help. Send helicopters so they can save us… Help us Donald Trump, please. We beg you.”

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They made clear their own government has abandoned them: “President Claudia Sheinbaum doesn’t listen to us. He left us alone… He hasn’t sent an army. He is leaving us all alone.”





Many women covered their faces on camera: “If people ask why we cover up it’s because later criminals will capture us… they will arrest us and torture us. That’s why we cover our faces.”





The plea continued: “We no longer know where to go… We are asking for help. Please help us. We are suffering.”