MEXICO SLAMS U.S. STRIKE ON VENEZUELA WHILE QUIETLY ASKING, “ARE WE NEXT?”





Mexico’s government just condemned the U.S. military operation that reportedly removed Maduro, calling it a violation of Venezuela’s sovereignty.





But behind closed doors? There’s growing anxiety that the same playbook could eventually land on their doorstep.



According to a new analysis, Mexico is nervous.





With ongoing friction with the U.S. over cartels, migration, and fentanyl, there’s a sense that Washington’s tolerance for “difficult neighbors” might be shrinking fast.





President Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration is trying to strike a careful balance: distancing itself from Venezuela’s collapse without attracting too much attention from a White House that just greenlit a bold cross-border power move.



It’s clear that the Venezuela strike sent a clear regional message… and Mexico’s reading it very carefully.





When diplomacy is optional and “behavior change” comes via drone, every country in the neighborhood starts wondering where they stand on the list.



Source: Reuters via StreetInsider