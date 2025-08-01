MFUWE ELECORATE HAIL MASSIVE CDF PROJECTS AS NKANDU COMMENDS NEW DAWN INCLUSIVENESS.





Friday, 01 August, 2025.



Insinuations by some opposition Members of Parliament suggesting that the Constituency Development Fund(CDF) is a hoax has been rubbished by residents of Mfuwe Constituency who are now able to boast about the major milestones achieved in massive projects.





Those spoken to say it is disappointing that the opposition have failed to appreciate the game-changer which has resulted in massive countrywide development.





Campaigns have heightened in Mfuwe District of Lavushimanda district with Kaputa Member of Parliament Elvis Nkandu urging Mfuwe Constituency electorate to vote for the UPND candidate Malama Mfunelo, stating the equitable distribution of national resources by the New Dawn regime under President Hakainde Hichilema to all corners of the country.





Nkandu said with President Hichilema’s love for all Zambians,there was no need for the people of Mfuwe to look elsewhere for another political party as they go to vote.





“The inclusiveness by President Hichilema is evidenced by the appointment of his cabinet from all the 10 provinces of Zambia. This is contrary to the tribal lies that some people peddled before the UPND formed government,” Nkandu said.





Under President Hichilema’s leadership, Nkandu said, councils where workers had gone for over a dozen months without pay, had been cleared while retirees who kept on crying for the benefits during the PF regime, had also been paid with several youths getting employed.





Nkandu said voting for the UPND candidate would mean voting for continued development.



And Shiwang’andu constituency’s 2026 Parliamentary aspiring candidate, Robert Kapeya, urged Mfuwe residents not to entertain division based on region or ethnic groupings when President Hichilema has worked hard to unite the nation.





Kapeya also commended President Hichilema for the free education for all children from Grade One to Twelve and the youth sills training using CDF, coupled with the employment of over 30,000 teachers.





The Mfuwe Constituency by-election was necessitated by the jailing of former Member of Parliament, Maureen Mabonga.



(C)UPND MEDIA TEAM