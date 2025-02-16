Michael B. Jordan reveals his longest relationship lasted just over a year

Michael B. Jordan isn’t too concerned about his relationship history. In a GQ interview published on February 12, the Creed star, 38, admitted that his love life is the topic he’s least eager to discuss.

He revealed that his longest relationship lasted just over a year but did not share further details.

“I’m not tripping over it,” he continued when prompted to speak about his romantic life. “I’m so work-focused. I would want somebody to fit into the flow of my life, of where I am. And that’s timing, right? You can meet the right person, and be at the wrong time, and it just doesn’t work out.”

Over the past decade, Jordan has been linked to Kendall Jenner, Kiki Layne, and Cindy Bruna. His most high-profile relationship was with Lori Harvey, whom he dated from 2020 to 2022. Their breakup was confirmed by a source to PEOPLE in June 2022.

“I think the person that’s going to be right for me lines up with the timing with who she is as a person, where I’m at in my life, how open I am to even … to that, you know?” Jordan added to GQ regarding his personal life.

At that time, a source close to Harvey, 28, told PEOPLE that she “wasn’t ready to commit” while focusing on her career and that she and Jordan “realized that they weren’t on the same page” while they “were making plans for their future.” At the same time, a source noted that Jordan “let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time.”

Jordan also addressed his 2022 breakup with Harvey while hosting Saturday Night Live in January 2023, joking about learning a new language and joining the celebrity dating app Raya.

In his GQ interview, he noted that his father had two children by 38. But he has decided to prioritize his career.

After making his directorial debut with Creed III in 2023, Jordan is now working on his second project, a remake of the 1968 film The Thomas Crown Affair.

Jordan revealed to GQ that he plans to direct an original project next and eventually hopes to direct films without starring in them.

Meanwhile, his next film, Sinners, directed by longtime collaborator Ryan Coogler, is set to hit theaters on April 18.