Michael Carrick is close to being appointed Manchester United’s head coach on a permanent basis after being offered a two-year contract.





Talks are underway between the club and Carrick to extend a contract that was due to expire at the end of the season, and the 44-year-old is set to sign a two-year deal, with the option of a third.





Negotiations are also taking place with Carrick’s coaching staff, and all of Steve Holland, Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans, and Travis Binnion are expected to sign new contracts to stay at the club.





United have won 10 of Carrick’s 15 Premier League games in charge, and the football leadership team recommended his appointment as permanent head coach this week





Carrick said on Friday that his future would become clear “pretty soon”. His achievements have earned recognition from the chief executive, Omar Berrada, and the director of football, Jason Wilcox, who want him to stay on.





“There’s two games to go; apart from that there’s not much else to say,” a smiling Carrick said. “The situation is pretty clear for us all. Same as in preparing for the game. It’s a unique football club, a special club.





“Immensely proud to have come back and been a part of it, as a supporter and ex-player. As a pure supporter, to be in a position to come back and help and move forward was important. To make a big step, and back in the Champions League is good, we’re happy with the work we’ve done so far.”



Regardless of whether the contract has been signed, Carrick will address the supporters after Sunday’sthe match. “That’s important anyway – the supporters are a massive part of this club,” Carrick said. “We thank them for the season and the support, the last four months for me personally. Regardless of that, for what we’ve gone through and that connection. The players have felt that.”