“Michael Jackson used to give me everything he had that I liked till I said I liked his Rolls Royce.” Chris Tucker

“Michael Jackson was just so nice mehn. You’ll be around him and you just get him happy and he’ll give you anything if you liked something that he had. Like I was just complementing his Flat Screen TV he had and saying how much I loved it and he gave it to me.

I wanted to tell him I didn’t want the TV but I’m Black and I can’t do that. The black in me came out and I started liking everything Michael Jackson had after that. And he gave me everything I liked.



Till one day I told him I liked his new Rolls Royce and he was like; ”You like it Chris?” And I said ‘Yeah’. He said; ”You sure you like it?” and I said ‘Yeah I like it.’ Then he said: ”You better go buy one cuz I ain’t giving no Rolls Royce.” ~ Chris Tucker

Chris Tucker really had a lot of fun with Michael Jackson bruh 😆

