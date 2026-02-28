Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson reunites with mom Debbie Rowe

Paris Jackson, the 27-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson, recently reunited with her mother, Debbie Rowe.

Paris shared intimate snapshots from their time together on Instagram Stories on Feb. 26.

In one image, Paris wore a smile while posing beside Debbie, who was also smiling.

In another snapshot, the two matched in cream colored tops.

Paris kept the caption simple, writing “Lately” with a heart emoji.

Paris’s journey with her mom has not followed a traditional script. She and her brothers, Prince Jackson, 29, and Bigi Jackson, 24, were primarily raised by their father until he di£d in 2009 at age 50. After Michael Jackson and Debbie divorced in 1999, Rowe gave up custody of the children.

For years, Debbie was not part of Paris’ day-to-day life.

In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, Paris explained that as a child, her biological mother simply “didn’t exist” in her world. It was only later, when she began asking questions about where she came from, that she sought clarity.

Still, Paris has consistently emphasized that she never lacked love. She grew up surrounded by strong women, including her grandmother, Katherine Jackson, and her aunt Janet Jackson.