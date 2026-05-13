Michael Jackson’s ‘secret son’ claims late pop star drank his urine to ‘prove his love’ 

Late singer Michael Jackson’s “secret son” has claimed the late pop star drank his urine to “prove his love” when he was a child. Dominic Cascio, one of four siblings accusing the legendary singer of s3xual assault, alleged the ordeal was just one in a string of abusive acts over two decades.

The Cascio family filed a lawsuit against Jackson’s estate in February, alleging the King of Pop groomed and s3xually abused them over 25 years. Dominic claims Jackson even drank his urine when he was a child, in an alleged twisted bid to show affection.

The alleged victim told 60 Minutes Australia: “He would drink my urine and tell me: ‘This is how much I love you.’ I’m maybe 12 years old at the time, like, I’m a child who’s seeing this man do this.” He continued: “And I said: ‘Oh, I guess he really does love me. I mean, I would never want to drink someone’s urine, so he must really love me.'”

According to Dominic, Jackson would also “tell me that this was a special bond that we had, and he would tell me you know I’m only doing this with you like I love you so much.”

The four siblings, Eddie, Dominic, Aldo, and Marie-Nicole, claimed the icon groomed and s3xually abused them when they were children, allegedly showering them with lavish gifts, drugs, and alcohol. They alleged Jackson abused them at properties belonging to actress Elizabeth Taylor and singer Elton John, as well as at the pop star’s Neverland Ranch.

Dominic told the programme: “He’s a monster, he’s evil, what he did was evil. And he’s tricked the whole world to think he’s this innocent, perfect human being, and he’s not.”

Eddie, 43, claimed he met Jackson when he was just two years old. He alleged Jackson started molesting him when he was 11 while they were on the 1993 Dangerous tour. He claimed the pop star abused him every night while they shared a bed, and this continued into his adulthood. “That’s when my world started to change,” he claimed. “We were on tour, and that’s when Michael started to get closer and started rubbing me on my legs. I was sitting on his lap, and that’s when the first kiss happened, where he kissed me on the lips.” Eddie also alleged Jackson was “penetrating” him by the age of 16. He added: “My manhood was taken away, as well as my childhood.”

Some of the siblings claimed Jackson made them play a disturbing game he dubbed the “booty rumble.” Dominic claimed: “He would lay me on top of him with my genitals up against his. While he would shake, he would kind of push up against me.”

Marie-Nicole alleged Jackson would make her undress when she was 12 years old and m@sturbate while looking at her. The youngest sibling, Aldo, claimed Jackson started s3xually assaulting him while the pair lay in bed and played video games together. Aldo alleged: “He just pulled down my shorts and started giving me oral s3x. And he’d [say] right away: ‘Doesn’t that feel good? See, I love you. I love you.'”

The Cascio family also claimed Jackson supplied them with prescription drugs and alcohol when they were children. They claimed he brought wine, which he called “Jesus juice”, and “Disney juice”, a nickname for hard liquor. Marie-Nicole claimed: “He gave me Xanax and Vicodin at 11 years old and told me I’d be floating and I would love it.”

A lawyer for Jackson’s estate, Marty Singer, told the show the allegations were a “money grab.” He said: “Notably, these shakedown attempts come more than 15 years after Jackson’s death, thus carrying no risk of being sued for defamation. Sadly, in death just as in life, Jackson’s talents and success continue to make him a target.”