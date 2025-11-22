Michael Jordan donates $10m to NC medical center, gets its neuroscience institute named after mom

In honor of his mother, Deloris Jordan, basketball icon Michael Jordan announced a $10 million donation to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center on November 18. This significant gift will lead to the medical center’s neuroscience institute being renamed the Novant Health Deloris Jordan Neuroscience Institute, as stated in a news release.

“My mother taught me the importance of compassion and community, and I can’t think of a better way to honor her than by helping to ensure those in need can obtain the most advanced neurological care available,” the 62-year-old legend stated in the release, as reported by Wilmington Biz.

He continued, “I’m proud to continue to partner with Novant Health to expand access to world-class health care in my hometown and to support my mother’s work and interest in global health and wellness.”

The gift is intended to promote advances in brain health research and innovation. Furthermore, the release noted that the donation will help expand access to cutting-edge neurological care throughout Southeastern North Carolina.

“The Novant Health Deloris Jordan Neuroscience Institute’s patients will benefit from expert physicians, advanced technology, and comprehensive programs for stroke, spine treatment, Alzheimer’s diagnosis, Parkinson’s disease and other complex conditions,” the release stated.

In the release, Deloris Jordan shared her long-held belief that looking after others is among life’s most important callings.

“As a mother who raised my family in Wilmington, I know how access to quality care shapes a community,” she said. “I am fascinated by the link between neuroscience and well-being and how understanding the brain helps us care for the whole person. It is humbling and deeply meaningful to be a part of bringing high-quality care to more people in North Carolina and to improve healthcare across the world.”

According to ESPN, Deloris is also the founder and president of the James R. Jordan Foundation and its international foundation of the same name, which has overseen programs in the U.S. and Africa.

Michael Jordan’s recent donation continues his long-standing collaboration with Novant Health. This partnership previously established four Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinics, which deliver crucial primary and preventive care to underserved populations in Charlotte and Wilmington.

The donation further extends this commitment, guaranteeing ongoing advancements in neuroscience and regionally coordinated, patient-focused healthcare.

Michael Jordan’s $10 million contribution was directed to the Novant Health Foundation, bringing his total donations to the organization, as stated in the release, to $27 million.

“We are deeply grateful for Michael’s continued partnership and his unwavering commitment to expanding access to remarkable care and building a healthier future right here in Wilmington,” Carl Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health, said. “The impact of his contributions to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and the legacy of the Novant Health Deloris Jordan Neuroscience Institute will be felt by families in this community for decades to come.”

The formal unveiling and dedication ceremony for the Novant Health Deloris Jordan Neuroscience Institute is scheduled for early 2026 at Novant Health NHRMC, according to the release.

Michael Jordan, who led UNC to a national championship in 1982, graduated from Laney High School in Wilmington in 1981. He later played 15 seasons in the NBA, securing six championships with the Chicago Bulls.