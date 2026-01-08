Michel Kuka, known as “Lumumba,” honored by the Algerian Football Federation





Congolese supporter Michel Kuka Mboladinga, better known by the nickname “Lumumba Vea,” was received by the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) as well as by the staff of the Algerian national team at the hotel where the Fennecs were staying in Rabat, in the presence of the Minister of Sports, Didier Budimbu.





After going viral during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for his heartfelt tribute to Patrice Lumumba, the iconic figure of the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s independence, he was presented with an Algerian national team jersey bearing the name “Lumumba,” as a sign of respect and recognition.





A powerful and highly symbolic gesture, illustrating the spirit of fair play, fraternity, and mutual respect between peoples, far beyond sporting rivalry.