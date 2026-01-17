Michel

Platini: “Gianni Infantino likes the rich and the powerful — those who have money.





It’s in his nature. He was like that when he was number two, but back then he wasn’t the boss.





With me, FIFA would have become an organisation that cares about football, not politics.



I was destined to become FIFA president. All of this happened because they didn’t want that.





This suspension was a grave injustice and, in the end, it was political. A group of people decided to destroy me.”





For context, Platini suspects Infantino of alerting Swiss authorities about a suspicious €1.8M payment made by FIFA to him, in order to block his bid for the FIFA presidency in 2015.”



🗞️ L’Équ