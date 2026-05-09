MICHIO KAKU CALLS TRUMP’S PENTAGON UFO FILE RELEASE A “10” TURNING POINT — DECADES OF RELYING ON SNICKERED-AT EYEWITNESSES NOW OVER





Theoretical physicist Dr. Michio Kaku told Jesse Watters the UFO files dropped by President Trump have changed everything.





“I would put it at a 10 because we’re at a turning point,” Kaku said. “For decades we had to rely upon eyewitness accounts of housewives, truck drivers — people would snicker and laugh at them. Now we’re talking about huge files that are top secret that the American public [can see].”





He congratulated Trump directly: “I’d like to congratulate President Trump for having the nerve to go against recommendations by the FBI and CIA to release these files so that independent researchers, scientists can go over them and we can make up our own minds rather than having the CIA make up our minds.”





Kaku analyzed the footage of the objects’ maneuvers: “When you hear or see about a UFO that goes like that — up, down, left or right — and you can’t believe it… it tells me that the laws of centripetal force should crush the bones of people inside [a] flying saucer. So either there’s basically an automated flying saucer so there are no bones to crack as it’s zigzagging left and right, or high-level intelligence to create something like that.”





He added: “We go zigzagging like that. Only aliens can. But even their bones would break. So it must be a very high level of automated computer technology.”