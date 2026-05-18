Mike Mposha emerges unopposed in UPND Malambo East adoption

….as he now waits for the decision from the National Management Committee

By DAVID KANDUZA

FORMER Munali member of Parliament Mike Mposha has emerged unopposed in the UPND adoption process in the newly created Malambo East Constituency of Eastern Province.

Mr Mposha, an immediate fomer Minister of Green Economy and Environment went unopposed after no other candidates successfully challenged the nomination.

He disclosed that no other aspiring candidate submitted applications to challenge him within the official UPND party structures for one of the 70 newly created parliamentary constituencies established recently by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

“Yes for now I can confirm that I am the only official applicant throughout the structures from the ward, District, constituency and Province. We now await the decision from the National Management Committee (NMC),” he said.

Following his victory, Mr Mposha in an interview in Lusaka expressed gratitude to the local residents and the UPND leadership and that he was keeping tabs for the NMC’s final decision to fulfill the candidate adoption process for the general election.

Mr Mposha said his decision was driven by a strong desire to return to his birthplace, bring development to his home village and replicate the community projects he led in Lusaka.

Upon announcing that he would vie for the newly created constituency, Mr Mposha was heavily critised by opposition political party members who noted that his shift from urban constituency were to seek refuge in calmer, predictable rural areas where competition was easily managed.

A narrative the former minister dismissed saying his background was about hard work with a clear manifesto that directly addressed the needs of the people, such as infrastructure, sanitation and economic empowerment