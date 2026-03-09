MIKE MULONGOTI



Mike Isaiah Mulongoti (3 August 1951 – 2 May 2019) was a prominent Zambian politician and former Cabinet Minister known for his long career in the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) and as the leader of the People’s Party.





Political Career

Cabinet Positions: He served as Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services and Minister of Works and Supply under Presidents Levy Mwanawasa and Rupiah Banda.



Legislative Role: Mulongoti was a former Member of Parliament for the Lufwanyama constituency.





Party Leadership: In his later years, he founded and served as the president of the opposition People’s Party (sometimes referred to as the All People’s Party).





Opposition Activism: He was a vocal critic of the Patriotic Front (PF) government and a member of the opposition Alliance alongside Hakainde Hichilema.





Notable Advocacy

Citizenship Challenges: Mulongoti was famously known for legally challenging the citizenship status of former President Edgar Lungu, questioning his eligibility to hold office.





Personal Life and Death

Death: He passed away on 2 May 2019 at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Lusaka after a battle with cancer.





Family: At the time of his death, he was survived by his wife and ten children.





Education: He held qualifications in administration and was a finalist for a Master of Business Administration.