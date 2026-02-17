Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather to fight in DR Congo on April 25

The exhibition boxing match between legends Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. has been confirmed.

According to The Ring’s Mike Coppinger, Tyson and Mayweather Jr. are “tentatively” planning to go head-to-head in the ring on April 25 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where Muhammad Ali once fought George Foreman in the legendary “Rumble in the Jungle.”

Last September, Tyson confirmed on social media he had signed on to face fellow Hall of Fame inductee Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition being put on by CSI Sports/Fight Sports, and in February he reaffirmed the bout’s legitimacy.

“Yeah that’s happening,” Tyson said of the fight in an interview with TMZ Sports. “You think I’d give that up? I was minding my business, he challenged me.”

Tyson last fought in November 2024 when he suffered a defeat by unanimous decision to Jake Paul in a professionally sanctioned bout.

Mayweather Jr. hasn’t competed in a professional fight since defeating Conor McGregor in 2017, but he has fought in a number of exhibitions, most recently taking on John Gotti III in August 2024 rematch.

Vice Premier Minister of Congo, Mobutu Nzanga Ngbangawe confirmed the date in location via social media.

“Very happy to hear the great news from @MikeCoppinger of @RingMagazine that boxing legends @MikeTyson and @FloydMayweather will face off in an exhibition match on April 25th in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, honoring the legacy of the Rumble in the Jungle 52 years later,” he wrote on X.