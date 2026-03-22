MILES SAMPA DENIES PF CONVENTION CLAIMS



Matero Member of Parliament MILES SAMPA says no convention has been held by the Patriotic Front -PF.





Mr. SAMPA says the party will only hold a convention once the court order is discharged.



He says the PF remains respectful of the court order, noting that no convention has taken place.





In a voice note released to ZNBC, Mr. SAMPA said this follows a restraining order issued by Kabwe Judge-in-Charge HANCUBWILI LIMBANI.





Meanwhile, Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes –SACCORD- Executive Director ARTHUR MUYUNDA said the PF will continue to face confusion if it does not follow legal processes.





Mr. MUYUNDA advised PF leaders, including ROBERT CHABINGA, to engage and find a way to resolve their differences.





He said he agrees with Mr. SAMPA that there is a pending court matter to determine the leadership of the Patriotic Front.





Mr. MUYUNDA added that the party’s issues remain before the courts and that attempts to hold a convention have only added to the confusion.



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