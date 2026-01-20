Miles Sampa has committed a crime, says Hichilema



President Hakainde Hichilema says Matero member of Parliament, Miles Sampa has committed a serious crime to allege that there were secret polling stations during the Chawama by-elections.





Speaking on a phone call made by Ministry of information and Media permanent secretary, Thabo Kawana on Diamond TV last evening, President Hichilema alleged Chawama Constituency was the birth of panga politics stating saying that, the behaviour is now in past as the constituency just experienced free and fair elections.





The Head of State says that citizens must acknowledge things that happen positively as they are for the good of everyone and not selected individuals.





Meanwhile, yesterday, Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) lodged a formal complaint at Lusaka Central Police Station against Sampa stating that the lawmaker spread false information about a fake polling station.





Zambia Police Service spokesman, Godfrey Chilabi has confirmed this development and has disclosed that the service has opened a docket of case for the offense of transmission of unsolicited or deceptive communication contrary to Section 19 of the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025





Chilabi says investigations regarding the matter have started and citizens will be informed of developments made.



By Philip Sinkala



©️TV Yatu | Philip Sinkala | January 20, 2026.