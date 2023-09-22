Miles Sampa Is Again Attempting To Breach The PF Party Secretariat , Nakacinda Appeals To Police

DON’T ALLOW CRIMINAL TRESSPASS, DAMAGE TO PUBLIC PROPERTY, NAKACINDA APPEALS TO POLICE

Friday- 22nd September 2023

The Patriotic Front has appealed to the Zambia Police in Lusaka not to allow criminal trespass and breakdown of public order and peace.

In a letter to the Lusaka Commanding officer, PF Secretary General, Raphael Nakacinda expressed concern that a suspended member, who had recently committed similar breaches, was threatening to repeat the offence.

He identified Matero MP, Miles Sampa as attempting to breach the Party Secretariat situated on Panganani and Lumumba Roads.

He said it had come to his attention that Mr. Sampa had circulated a Notice to hold a public meeting at the Secretariat.

He said this action will be illegal and will pose threats to public peace, property and order.

He appealed to the Police to act on the Party’s complaint.

Below is the letter

22nd September 2023

The Lusaka Commanding Officer

Zambia Police Service

Lusaka

SUBJECT; CRIMINAL TRESSSPASS AND POSSIBLE MALICIOUS DAMAGE TO PARTY AND PUBLIC PROPERTY

It has come to our attention that a member of the Patriotic Front, Hon. Miles Sampa, who is currently suspended, has advertised to the media that he will be hosting a press conference at the Party Secretariat located on Lumumba and Panganani Road.

He has scheduled such an event to take place on Friday 22nd September 2023.

Such an action will be illegal as the said activity has not been planned by the Party and will therefore result in criminal tresspass.

To avoid confusion, violence and damage to public property especially that the premises is based on one of Lusaka busiest road to motorists,it is incumbent that the Police act to maintain public peace and order and precent damage to public property.

Kindly note that the Zambia Police is currently investigating similar charges of criminal trespass and damage to property perpetrated by Mr. Sampa when he stormed the premises last week on Friday, 15th September 2023.

We hope the Police will act upon this complaint with urgency.

Thank you

Hon. Raphael Nakacinda

Secretary General

PATRIOTIC FRONT

Att; Copy of the advertisement and notice by Hon. Miles Sampa to the media.