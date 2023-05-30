MILES SAMPA IS AN ENEMY OF PF – FORMER PF SG MWILA

IF Miles Sampa is man enough, he should withdraw the court matter then we can discuss, as of now he is our enemy, says former PF secretary general Davies Mwila.

And Mwila says although he holds no grudge against the Matero PF member of parliament, he also can’t go for his women because they are equally not his type.

Sampa recently questioned why Mwila hates him as if they once fought over a girl when they were both younger, adding that “his girls are not my type”.

But reacting to Sampa’s remarks in an interview, Monday, Mwila said the party can’t be in good books with Sampa not until he withdraws his court case.

“We attack him because he has taken the party to court. If he is man enough, let him try to withdraw the matter from court and then we will sit as brothers and sisters and discuss the matter. But as [of] now, he is the enemy of the party. So since we are staunch members of the party, he is an enemy to us. The way we treat UPND that’s the way we will treat him, let him just withdraw the case then we sit. Then we will be sitting, chatting and drinking wine together. Failure to do that, we can’t be in good books. Just an appeal let him just withdraw the case and he will see that that friendship will come back,” he said.

“I have no grudge against him and we can’t go to the same women, he knows that. Even I can’t go to his women, they are not my type. You look at the age and you look at what we do of course and even the thinking. The way he is doing things, he’s not thinking properly. So I have no hate against him but it’s the behaviour. All men like women, we are married to women, so there’s nothing he is just politicking. I can’t take him seriously, he is not a serious guy”.

Mwila said if Sampa can’t change his behaviour, then the two can’t be friends again.

“Who brought him to the party? You should ask him. He went and formed the party but when he was coming back no one wanted Miles Sampa except my office. I had to use my influence and until he wrote a letter to the central committee because the constitution is that if you resign, for you to come back it has to take about five years. So we had to use article 71-72 by the discretion of the president.

So I forced the matter to the central committee, it was tabled. Miles Sampa was returned back to the party. And you should also ask him who pushed him for mayorship. No one wanted him to be mayor because he was a newcomer. I used my influence as Secretary General of the party by that time and he became mayor,” said Mwila.

“After that, you ask him who was in the forefront supporting him as an MP in Matero? So there is no hatred, it’s his behaviour. He is my young man, we started the party together but I can tell you that as long as he doesn’t change his behaviour, we are not going to be friends.

That’s where we have differed because first and foremost you can’t take your own party to court. It’s like taking your father to court, and don’t expect that the relationship between you and your father will be good, no. So as staunch members of the party, some of us are not happy.

And when he went further to go and praise Hakainde Hichilema, it was me who raised the motion in the central committee that he be suspended. I have nothing to hide, I’m a straightforward person, unless he changes his attitude towards the party, he will [not] be my friend. As long as his behaviour is like this, he will never be my friend”.

(News Diggers)