MILES SAMPA OBJECTS TO NG’ONA’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF JUDGMENT

Lusaka-11th March 2026

Patriotic Front President Miles Sampa has objected to an urgent and exparte application to stay the high court judgment that has confirmed the dismissal of Morgan Ng’ona as Secretary General.

In his application to the Lusaka high court as a defendant, Sampa has stated that since Ng’ona sued him on 3rd July 2024, he has never filed any statements to support his legal suit despite the passage of considerable time.

He stated that Ng’ona’s application for a stay is merely intended to frustrate and delay the final resolution of the case.

He stated that the application to stay the judgment was an abuse of the court process as the appeal has no discernible prospect of succeeding.

He urged the court to dismiss the application for lack of merit.

On 3rd March, Judge Hon. Mrs. Justice Conceptor Chinyanwa Zulu dismissed Ng’ona’s legal action against Sampa for failing to prosecute it.

Sampa had fired Ng’ona and removed expelled Mafinga MP, Robert Chabinga as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament.

Ng’ona sued Sampa for what he claimed was erong dismissal.