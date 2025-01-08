Miles Sampa pledges K20,000 to the ‘Dandy Crazy after burial fund’

ABOUT DANDY CRAZY FUNERAL & SUPPORT TO HIS IMMEDIATE FAMILY (WIDOW & CHILDREN) BEYOND HIS BURIAL



By Miles B. Sampa, MP



At the Dandy Crazy funeral event at the Show grounds two days ago, I could not help but notice how the entire event went on while the immediate family and relatives of the deceased were about ignored not by the MCs but just the general atmosphere.





In short I felt their grieving was hijacked by the euphoria of the event. I kept telling my wife to notice how the widow and children seated a few meters from us in the VIP terrace area were rendered detached to the proceedings and if anything they should have sat inside the ground right next to the casket. Just them (widow & children) with chairs set for them around the casket. It was their funeral and we were their guests.





B Flow & the ZAM Chairman were however excellent and managed the event to the best they could in the rather challenging circumstances.



The burial day should however not be the end of our love for Dandy but the renewal. I think we should love Dandy Crazy beyond the Showgrounds (live broadcast) funeral event. We must and have to look out for the people he loved most and that is his children, widow & parents if alive.





All that contributed towards the funeral in cash or in kind need to be thanked by all of us. I however now pose a challenge that we spend the entire month of January in raising money for Dandy Crazy’s immediate family.





Let’s all contribute something to their well being bank account that should be opened if not already in existence. I will liaise with the family representative for the account number and mobile money number so we all donate funds directly to them. He was a legend to all (all) Zambians.





I will start and pledge K20,000 to the ‘Dandy Crazy after burial fund’ for his children and widow. I will deposit it into the Dandy Crazy Trust Bank account that I will assist get opened if not in existence.





I urge all citizens that are able and regardless of amount, to donate to the fund so we can raise a substantive amount for his family by the end of this month.





We have done it before & Together We Can (still fundraise big for a humane noble cause).



Acts 20:35

” It is more blessed to give than to receive”

MBS09.01.2025