Miles Sampa Pushes Back on PF Convention Claims as Party Leadership Dispute Remains Before Court

🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Sampa Pushes Back on PF Convention Claims as Party Leadership Dispute Remains Before Court





Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa has dismissed claims that the Patriotic Front (PF) has held a convention, insisting that any such process can only take place once the courts clear the way.





In remarks issued through a voice note to ZNBC, Sampa stated that the party remains bound by an existing court order and has not conducted any legally recognised convention.





“The PF will only hold a convention once the court order is discharged.”



At face value, this is a procedural clarification.





But in context, it reflects a deeper struggle over control, legitimacy, and process within the opposition party.



The PF’s leadership question remains unresolved.





A restraining order issued by Kabwe Judge-in-Charge Hancubwili Limbani has effectively frozen attempts to formalise leadership structures through a convention. This places the party in a holding position, where competing claims cannot be settled through internal processes alone.





Sampa’s position reinforces a legal route.



It signals an insistence that legitimacy must flow from court-sanctioned processes rather than parallel political actions, particularly at a time when rival narratives around leadership continue to circulate.





The confusion is not incidental. It is structural.



SACCORD Executive Director Arthur Muyunda noted that the party risks prolonged uncertainty if it does not adhere strictly to legal procedures, urging PF leaders to engage and resolve their differences within the confines of the law.





“There is a pending court matter to determine the leadership of the Patriotic Front.”



The warning reflects a broader concern.



Repeated attempts to move ahead of court processes, including discussions around conventions, have added to internal fragmentation and public uncertainty around who holds legitimate authority within the party.





The timing is sensitive.



With the political calendar narrowing toward dissolution, the PF faces pressure to present a coherent structure ahead of the electoral cycle. Delays in resolving leadership disputes could weaken organisational readiness and messaging.





Sampa’s intervention draws a line.



It positions the courts as the final arbiter of legitimacy while cautioning party structures against acting on contested processes.





What remains unclear is whether this position will hold across all factions.



Or whether competing moves toward consolidation will continue despite legal constraints.





For now, the PF’s path forward remains tied to the courts.



And until that process is resolved, its leadership question remains open.



© The People’s Brief | Goran Handya