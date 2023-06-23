Miles Sampa sues Max Chongu for saying he killed Ruth Mbandu

Miles sues Max Chongu for saying he killed Ruth Mbandu

MATERO member of parliament Miles Sampa has sued his PF counterpart Maxwell Choongu for defamation of character.

The suit emanates from Choongu’s claims that Sampa was behind the gruesome murder of former NIPA student Ruth Mbandu back in 2012.

Sampa is demanding an apology from Chongu on a media platform that has wide coverage.

In his Statement of claim, Sampa indicated that he is among the nine PF presidential hopefuls who intend to replace Edgar Lungu at the party’s next extraordinary convention.

He said Choongu launched a campaign to vilify him on different social media platforms especially in a WhatsApp group called ZAMAC-Corruption where he has published falsehoods against him knowing that the acts would lower the his reputation in the eyes of right thinking members of society.

Sampa said Choongu has been discrediting his presidential bid by insinuating that only halfwits would vote for him.

He said on the said platform Chongu using innuendos questioned who was behind the killing of the NIPA student.

“The said words in their natural and ordinary meaning meant and were understand to mean that the plantiff murdered Ruth Mbandu and is not fit to hold the office of President of the Republic of Zambia,” Sampa said.

The lawmaker indicated that the words published by Choongu were false as he has never met Mbandu in his life.

Sampa said the PF cadre published sensational statements against him knowing they were false and would dim his prospects of assuming the office of President.

“The plainiffs good reputation has seriously been injured and the plainiff has suffered considerable stress and anxiety, brought into public scandal, odium and contempt in the eyes of right thinking members of the public,” said Sampa.

He is seeking a declaration that the words published by Choongu on several social media platforms are defamatory to him.

Sampa wants an order of the Court compelling Chongu to retract the words complained of and published by him.

He also wants damages for defamation and any other relief the Court may deem fit.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba