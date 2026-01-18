MILES SAMPA TAKES A SWIPE AT DR LAWRENCE MWELWA



…he is bitter and floating butterfly who left MMD, went to PF, to Socialist Party and now Tonse…



PF MCC Hazel Kapeta writes…



Shame on Dr Lawrence Mwelwa. This is a fake Bishop who always wanted to stand in Mkushi under PF, but the ECL led structures and leadership, always ignored him and rightly so. They are being vindicated now because he is out to kill the PF and duping himself and others that structures will follow them to some nashala neka tuma parties.



He has a historical bone to chew with the PF for all the adoptions he was not given with the recent one bing in 2022 for the Mkushi Council Chairperson by election. His vision with his small god at a no members church is to ensure the PF dies as revenge for not having been adopted the last 4 times that he applied as MP or Council chairman.



Incidentally ans after ECL MCCs did not adopt for Mkushi by election in 2022, he resign from PF and joined SP. There he was part of the scheme to oust the founder or the party Fred Mmembe. When bursted, he resigned in shame and now even without rejoining PF, he thinks must meddle in its internal afairs.



l dislike keyboard warriors who add no value to the ground work. His sorry soul should have been in Chawama fighting for victory in defence of ECL and not being a jealous coward.



Dr Mwewa is anti Catholic and when heard the word ‘Conclave’ used to get the 13 presidential candidates reduce themselves to 2, he wrote antiCatholic hate article against the process. He duped himself that it meant exactlt same as dine fie the Pope succesion when not. The word was picked only to depict the sence of potential candidates narrowing down themselves. The truth is that he dreams ba Eclesia can leave the church and go to his single digits number of people church.



Well the verdict is out and whether you like it or not, Hon Miles Sampa stands out as a Victor in Chawama as he sacrificed his very life to defend ECL’s legacy and while you hided in home car park your behicles, his 2 vehicles were destroyed in Chawama campaigns because he volunteered them there.



What part did keyboard warriors including hired gun Dr Mwelwa play in Chawama apart from waiting for the party to be defeated so that they type empty words of failed leadership of Hon Given Lubinda?



As things stand, God has embarrassed the naysayers and now they are bitter and finding all sorts of things to poke into those who have delivered the sweet victory ✌️



You will not take away anything from those who delivered the victory, we were not stupid to leave our homes and face the hostile battle field with the upnd thugs.



Ngati chababa maningi, mumwe doom or go and jump into kariba dam and help increase the water levels. That way, you’ll add value to the country otherwise just shut the hell up and allow us to peacefully enjoy our bragging rights!!!!



Yes!!!! We delivered Chawama!!!! 💚💚💚💚💚✅✅✅✅✅

