Miles Sampa  takes walk of shame after Speaker sends him back to back bench

Miles takes walk of shame after Speaker sends him back to back bench





‘FACEBOOK comments bannist’ and surviving former PF president Miles Sampa was yesterday forced to walk “miles” away from the seat of the leader of opposition in parliament back to his usual back bencher seat after he assumed the front seat meant for leader of opposition.





Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti earlier joked that Miles was the leader of back benchers, but the Matero MP missed the sarcasm and proudly stood up and strutted all the way to the front.





But before he could even spend a second on the seat, Mutti ordered him back to his passenger seat.





“You will be named honorable member for Matero, can you take your seat please, you risk being named. You are not the leader of the opposition,” said Mutti.





“I can see power is very sweet, especially when you lose it. It’s very sweet indeed.”





The Boba TV content creator was now left with no choice but to take the long walk back to his designated seat while soaked in embarrassment.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, July 19, 2025