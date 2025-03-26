Miles Sampa Wins Case Against Ngona and Chabinga



By Miles Sampa



Late this afternoon our Lawyers called me out of Parliament sessions that they had received in their pigeon hole at the High Court a ruling in our favour.





The summary of it is as follows;

1. They Stay (Maintain position holder as was) that Morgan Ngona obtained from the High Court when I in my capacity as PF President relived him on 30th June 2024 as holder of the office of PF Secretary General , has today been DISCHARGED (removed the hold on status & re-instated my decision position made when I fired Ngona as SG).





2. ⁠The High Court DISMISSED Mr Robert Chabinga application to join the case or replaced me as defendant in the case as he has zero loci standi or sufficient interest in PF leadership discussions between a President of the PF party and the PF SG that he appointed and later decided to fire.





3. ⁠After the High Court has made the Judgement today on all Preliminary Issues (PIs) raised since the case began 9 months ago, it is now time for the main matter of the case to be heard by the High Court of Zambia on why Mr Morgan Ngona thinks the PF President Miles Sampa that appointed him in 2023 had no right to fire him in 2024.





Many thanks to all the lawyers that came on this case and most of them pro bono (free of charge) but just so to protect both the PF Constitution and democracy in Zambia away from those that attempted to kill the PF as an alternative voice of the people.





All I can say is ‘Lesa Mukulu’ and assure all genuine PF members across the 10 Provinces of Zambia that their worries are no more. Miles Sampa will be the last person in PF to be part of killing the PF. Everything he done or does no matter how wrong it may look, are in his attempts to make the PF better.





I will hereon engage all key stakeholders of the PF for the way foward agreeable to all.



To President HH & the UPND, you have told us and the Nation that you have no match and will be in power next 50 years, so please stay away from the PF internal matters. Best the PF via the ballot the same way you beat us by 1 millions votes in 2021 general elections.





Meantime our lawyers have already written to the National Assembly of Zambia (NAZ), the Electoral Commision of Zambia (ECZ) & any other concerned entity of government to bring today’s Judgement to their informed attention so they are not in contempt of the ruling.



Zikomo 🙏🏼

